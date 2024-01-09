Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.6 %

WST stock opened at $351.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.41 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WST. Stephens cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.