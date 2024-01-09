Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $24,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

