Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 820,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,726 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 498,394 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after buying an additional 275,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

