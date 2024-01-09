Raymond James & Associates Has $23.76 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

