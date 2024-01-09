Raymond James & Associates Has $24.46 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $118,827,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $168.63 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.