Raymond James & Associates Has $24.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $79.70.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
