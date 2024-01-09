Raymond James & Associates Has $25.02 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $25,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

PLTR stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 278.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

