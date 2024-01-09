Raymond James & Associates Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $25,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.20.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

