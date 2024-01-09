Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

