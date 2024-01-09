Raymond James & Associates Purchases 17,472 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BIV opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

