Raymond James & Associates Purchases 24,649 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

