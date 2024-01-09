Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $24,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $382,474. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

