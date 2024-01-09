Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $25,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.