Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,872 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $24,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.7 %

ZBH opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

