Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,245 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $24,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.