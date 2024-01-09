Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,571 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.