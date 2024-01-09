Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $25,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

