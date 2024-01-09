Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

