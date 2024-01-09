Riverview Trust Co Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.11 and its 200-day moving average is $344.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.41 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

