Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW stock opened at $218.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.18. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

