Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3,054.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Wedbush assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.