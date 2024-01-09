Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.57 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,580 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,331 shares of company stock worth $2,592,402. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.