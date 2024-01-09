Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.88 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

KBH opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

