Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company's stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

