Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,420 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 515,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $15,925,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.44. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

