Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,348 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,348 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

KEY stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

