Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

