Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 135 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD's holdings in Apple were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

