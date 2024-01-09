Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,643 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.