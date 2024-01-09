Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $151.41 and a 52-week high of $522.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

