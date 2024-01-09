S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 6,301 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 147,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 10,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.41 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

