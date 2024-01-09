ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in ScanSource by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $475,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCSC opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

