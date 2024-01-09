Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $522.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

