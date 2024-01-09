Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 4,547,306 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $522.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

