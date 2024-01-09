Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.81. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

