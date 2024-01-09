SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stake Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 203.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in SpartanNash by 84.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $802.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

