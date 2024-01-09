Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

