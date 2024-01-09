Steward Financial Group LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steward Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.83 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.