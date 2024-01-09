Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.83 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

