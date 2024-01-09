Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Apple stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

