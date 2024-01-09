Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Unitil were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2,520.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 57.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Unitil by 239.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $841.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

