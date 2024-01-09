Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.40

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $16.75. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 170,557 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $488.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $360.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

