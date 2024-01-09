VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $23,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOTI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 948,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 102,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOTI opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

