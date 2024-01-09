Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,065,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $832.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

