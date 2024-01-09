Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $388.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

