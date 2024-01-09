Xponance Inc. Buys 356 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Elastic by 106.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 295.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

