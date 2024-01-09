Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,417.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,398.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,436.15. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.