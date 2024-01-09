Xponance Inc. Has $770,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

