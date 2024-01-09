Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,237 shares of company stock worth $1,257,453 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

