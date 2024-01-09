Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

